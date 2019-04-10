Trump, Saudi Crown Prince discuss situation in Middle East over phone

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on April 9 during which they discussed the situation in the Middle East, Reuters reports citing the White House.

“They discussed Riyadh’s role in Middle East stability, maintaining pressure on Iran and the importance of human rights issues”, the statement said.

The US State Department on Monday publicly designated 16 people for their role in journalist Khashoggi’s death and said they and their families would be barred from entering the United States.

US intelligence believes the crown prince ordered the killing, which Saudi officials deny.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan