President of Artsakh receives Personal Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office
YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on April 9 received Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
The meeting addressed a range of issues related to the situation along the contact line between the Artsakh and Azerbaijan armed forces.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
