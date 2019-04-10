Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 April

President of Artsakh receives Personal Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office


YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on April 9 received Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The meeting addressed a range of issues related to the situation along the contact line between the Artsakh and Azerbaijan armed forces.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration