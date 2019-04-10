President of Artsakh receives Personal Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on April 9 received Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The meeting addressed a range of issues related to the situation along the contact line between the Artsakh and Azerbaijan armed forces.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan