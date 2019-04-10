30 pianists from 12 countries to take part in 15th Khachaturian International Competition

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. On June 6, on the birthday of great composer Aram Khachaturian, 30 musicians from 12 countries will take part in the 15th Khachaturian International Competition to be launched in Yerevan, “Aram Khachaturian-Competition” Cultural Foundation told Armenpress.

This year's competition will be specialized in piano.

The participants represent Armenia, the United States, Canada, France, Italy, Japan, China, South Korea, Thailand, Russia, Kazakhstan and Ukraine.

The jury of the 15th Khachaturian International Competition will be chaired by famous pianist and conductor Vag Papian.

Khachaturian International Competition is a member of the World Federation of International Music Competitions (WFIMC). The competition is being implemented thanks to joint efforts of the Armenian Ministry of Culture, “Aram Khachaturian-Competition” Cultural Foundation and the Intergovernmental Foundation for Educational, Scientific and Cultural Cooperation of the CIS (IFESCCO).