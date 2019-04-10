Armenia interested in Portugal’s satellite launch pad plans, President Sarkissian says

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, currently on a visit in Portugal, had a meeting with Minister of Science, Technology and Higher Education Manuel Heitor, Sarkissian’s Office said in a news release.

During the meeting Sarkissian and Heitor discussed the possibilities of cooperation in the fields of education, science and modern technologies, as well as implementation of joint scientific-technical and scientific-research programs.

President Sarkissian said Armenia is interested in Portugal’s plans on building a satellite launch pad because Armenia has great scientific potential in this sector.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan