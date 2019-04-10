EU leaders gather for Brexit summit

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. Leaders of 27 European Union countries will gather today in Brussels to discuss the situation around Brexit with UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

The main emphasis of the meeting will be the prospect of delaying Brexit to a later date, the current being slated for April 12.

During the summit May is expected to explain to European politicians why the postponement is necessary.

The final decision is up to the EU leaders, and any option requires a unanimous approval.

On April 9, May visited Paris and Berlin to discuss the situation with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan