Armenia, Portugal can be successful partners in a number of fields: President Sarkissian meets Portuguese counterpart

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on April 9 met with President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on the sidelines of his working visit in Lisbon, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa welcomed his Armenian counterpart’s visit to Portugal. He highlighted the close historical-cultural connections of the two states and peoples and praised the activity of famous Portuguese-Armenian businessman and philanthropist Calouste Gulbenkian and the foundation named after him.

In his turn the Armenian President highly valued the humanitarian and cultural activity of the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation and stated that the Foundation is a unique bridge in the Armenian-Portuguese relations.

The two Presidents exchanged views on the possible cooperation directions. They agreed that the two countries can be successful partners in the fields of education, science and innovation technologies.

Touching upon Portugal’s plan to build space satellites station, President Sarkissian said Armenia has huge scientific potential in this area.

As a prospective direction for cooperation the officials highlighted the tourism sector. They both stated that many tourists from Armenia can visit Portugal and many tourists from Portugal can visit Armenia to reveal the country and attached importance to the issue of improving the air communication between the two countries and observing the opportunities.

The Armenian President invited his Portuguese counterpart to pay an official visit to Armenia.

In his turn Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa invited Armen Sarkissian to pay an official visit to Portugal.

