Netanyahu likely to secure record fifth term

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is likely to secure a record fifth term after almost complete results from Israel's election suggest a new right-wing coalition, BBC reported.

Netanyahu’s Likud party is expected to finish with a similar number of seats as ex-military chief Benny Gantz's centrist Blue and White alliance.

But Likud and right-wing allies are set to be the largest bloc with 65 seats in the 120-seat Knesset, local media said.

No party has ever won a majority in Israel's 120-seat parliament and it has always had coalition governments.

"It will be a right-wing government, but I will be prime minister for all," Mr Netanyahu told cheering supporters, according to BBC.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan