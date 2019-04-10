Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Lebanon visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Antelias

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Lebanon Waleed Bukhari on April 9 visited the Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia and met with Catholicos Aram I, the Ambassador said on Twitter, reports Armenpress.

Ambassador Waleed Bukhari also visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the Genocide victims.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan