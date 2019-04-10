Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 April

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-04-19


LONDON, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 9 April:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.19% to $1883.00, copper price up by 0.28% to $6452.00, lead price up by 0.40% to $2001.00, nickel price up by 0.30% to $13240.00, tin price down by 1.47% to $20840.00, zinc price down by 0.58% to $2891.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $33000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.




