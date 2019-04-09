All of you will finally return to Armenia – President Sarkissian meets with representatives of the Armenian community in Portugal

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is in Portugal on a working visit, met with the representatives of the Armenian community at Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation on April 9.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, noted that though the Armenian community in Portugal is small, but small is always a relative thing. “You are a small community, but Calouste Gulbenkian was just one person with a powerful sense of national identity. It’s enough to read about or get acquainted with his life to make sure how deep-rooted the Armenian identity was in him”, Armen Sarkissian said.

Addressing the Armenian community in Portugal, President Sarkissian said, “I am confident that each of you will finally return to Armenia. You will return, bringing with you your success in science, arts, culture and business. You will return to Armenia with your kids, you will bring them and return to the Motherland, because they are our future and the greatest value”.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan