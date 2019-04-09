Artsakh’s FM, the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office discuss situation on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilian received Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk on April 9.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Artsakh, during the meeting, the sides touched upon the results of the visit of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Slovak Republic Miroslav Lajcak to the region.

The situation on the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan was also discussed. In this context, the importance of maintaining stability in the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict zone was stressed.

The sides also touched upon a range of issues related to the monitoring implemented by the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.