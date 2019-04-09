President Sarkissian proposes leadership of Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation to expand projects in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is in Portugal on a working visit, visited Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation on April 9.

Noting that he last visited that place 15 years ago, President Sarkissian said, “It’s always a pleasure and pride to return here. Calouste Gulbenkian’s heritage and charity activities have become exemplary”.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, President of the Foundation Isabel Mota presented the charity and humanitarian activities of the Foundation, particularly focusing on the projects implemented in Armenia and the Diaspora.

Armen Sarkissian highlighted the pro-Armenian activities of Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation and its great contribution to the preservation of the Armenian identity and development of Armenian studies.

The President of Armenia talked about the scientific-research activities of the Foundation, noting that since the Soviet years it has supported Matenadaran.

Armen Sarkissian proposed the leadership of Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation to expand projects in Armenia.

President Sarkissian also visited Calouste Gulbenkian museum, who was a great fan of artist and his rich collection was exhibited at the museum.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan



