Armenian PM, Czech Defense Minister discuss issues of military cooperation

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received Defense Minister of the Czech Republic Lubomir Metnar on April 9.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the PM noted that Armenia and the Czech Republic effective cooperate in different spheres, including defense sphere, and the relations of the two countries have a potential for development. Pashinyan emphasized that the Czech Republic is an important partner for Armenia also in the European Union.

The Czech Defense Minister thanked the Armenian PM for the reception, noting that this is his 1st visit to Armenia and he is happy for his visit. He congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of the 1st anniversary of the velvet revolution and democratic changes in Armenia, informing that this year the Czech Republic will also mark the 3oth anniversary of the velvet revolution.

Lubomir Metnar noted that Armenia is an important partner for his country in the South Caucasus region, and the Czech Republic is interested in the future development of the bilateral relations.

The interlocutors discussed issues referring bilateral partnership in defense sphere. In this context the sides highlighted ensuring regional stability and security.

The sides exchanged views on Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement issue. Nikol Pashinyan thanked for the balanced position of the Czech Republic on NK conflict settlement process, emphasizing that Armenia sees the settlement of the conflict through exclusively peaceful means in the sidelines of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs’ format. Lubomir Metnar added that the Czech Republic supports the peaceful settlement of the conflict and the efforts aimed at ensuring regional stability.

The Armenian PM highly appreciated the contribution of the outgoing Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Armenia Petr Mikyska to the development of relations between the two countries.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan