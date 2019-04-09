Court of Appeal again cancels examination of complaint against prolonging Robert Kocharyan’s pre- trial detention by 2 months

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. The Court of Appeal has cancelled the examination of the complaint filed by Robert Kocharyan’s lawyers against the decision of the court of first instance to prolong Kocharyan’s pre-trial detention by another 2 months, ARMENPRESS reports Kocharyan’s lawyer Hayk Alumyan told the reporters.

ARMENPRESS reports the hearing will continue on April 10 at 12:30.

Robert Kocharyan was present at the hearing and presented his position on a number of issues.

“Robert Kocharyan will issue a statement at the end” lawyer Orbelyan told the reporters.

“Kocharyan is alone in the ward. He is in good mood since he is confident in his innocence”, Orbelyan said, adding that the former President reads books, sometimes has opportunity to walk around and exercise.

On February 15 the court of 1st instance satisfied the motion of the Special Investigation Service to extend Kocharyan's detention for another two months. Kocharyan is charged for breaching the constitutional order in 2008 and taking bribes of particularly large amount.

