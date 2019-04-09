Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 09-04-19

YEREVAN, 9 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 9 April, USD exchange rate is down by 0.78 drams to 486.54 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 0.83 drams to 548.53 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.07 drams to 7.52 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 0.40 drams to 636.69 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 148.36 drams to 20335.41 drams. Silver price is down by 1.24 drams to 236.83 drams. Platinum price is up by 149.43 drams to 14297.36 drams.