Asian Stocks - 09-04-19

TOKYO, 9 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 9 April:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.19% to 21802.59 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.09% to 1618.76 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.16% to 3239.66 points, and HANG SENG up by 0.27% to 30157.49 points.