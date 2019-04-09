Asian Stocks - 09-04-19
TOKYO, 9 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 9 April:
“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.19% to 21802.59 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.09% to 1618.76 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.16% to 3239.66 points, and HANG SENG up by 0.27% to 30157.49 points.
