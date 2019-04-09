Armenia, Czech Republic to cooperate in military-technical sphere

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan and Defense Minister of the Czech Republic Lubomir Metnar have signed an agreement on military-technical cooperation, ARMEN PRESS reports Minister Tonoyan said during a briefing.

According to him, bilateral official cooperation between the two countries started in 2010 and is based on high-level of political relations, friendship of peoples, mutual understanding and common values and approaches and has promising prospects.

“The legal basis of cooperation between Armenia and the Czech Republic is the agreement on military cooperation signed between the two countries in 2010 and the agreement on military-technical cooperation, signed today, stipulates areas of mutual interest, cooperation format and procedures”, he said.

Tonoyan said that during the meeting with his Czech counterpart issues on regional and international security were also discussed. "We also discussed the political high-level relations between the two friendly countries and reaffirmed the general approaches to international and regional security issues. We touched upon the military-political developments in the neighborhood of our states, "he added.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan