Armenian military increases offensive units

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Armed Forces are in the phase of increasing its offensive units and the Defense Ministry’s vision in terms of arsenal and military equipment is aimed at this, Armenian Deputy Minister of Defense Gabriel Balayan told reporters after the session of the parliamentary committee on defense and security affairs.

Balayan was addressing Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan’s statement in New York on the Armenian military plans to increase its attacking units.

“The defense minister not only has announced that we must increase, but I can also say that we are at this stage, including in terms of arsenal and military equipment our vision is aimed at this,” he said.

He said that perceiving Tonoyan’s statement as an aggression is naïve. Balayan said perhaps the adversary isn’t looking into the meaning of the minister’s speech and is commenting on it out of context.

Balayan stressed that the entire society must be able to realize that no one has gifted peace to Armenia. “The relative calm that exists has been imposed on the adversary. And if the adversary were to attempt to unleash again, we will again impose peace,” he said, adding that the ways of imposing peace differ – military, diplomacy, personal contacts, and others.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan