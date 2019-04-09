Czech industry has lots to offer to Armenian defense sector, says Minister of Defense Lubomir Metnar

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is an important partner for the Czech Republic in the South Caucasus, Czech Defense Minister Lubomir Metnar said during a joint press conference with Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan in Yerevan.

Metnar is in Armenia on an official visit.

Metnar said the development of bilateral military cooperation circles is an important point in the joint agenda with Armenia.

He said tomorrow he will meet with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan. “Thank you for the meeting held in constructive atmosphere. Czech industry has lots to offer to Armenia’s defense sector. We seek to deepen military-technical cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries,” he said.

Metnar stressed that during the cooperation they offer Armenian military doctors to undergo training in the Czech Republic and to continue cooperation in the military educational sector.

The Armenian and Czech defense chiefs have also touched upon the NK conflict during the meeting.

“The Czech Republic supports a peaceful settlement of the conflict,” Metnar said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan