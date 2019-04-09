Canadian-Armenian entrepreneur visits Diaspora ministry in Yerevan

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Acting minister of Diaspora of Armenia Babken DerGrigorian today received Canadian-Armenian entrepreneur, CEO of Metrasshipping, member of the Board of the Armenian Trade Network, Vahram Pirjanian, the ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting issues relating to the future composition of the Diaspora ministry, promotion of investments and organization of the next forum of the Armenian Trade Network were discussed.

Babken DerGrigorian introduced the ministry’s future status, the future activity of the special commissioner for Diaspora affairs and his office. He added that the Office aims and is ready to work with everyone on equal basis. “One of the functions of the commissioner is to get acquainted with the problems existing in the community and try to contribute to their solutions. The Office will remain the home of the Diaspora-Armenian in Armenia, and there is an address which will be maintained”, he said.

In his turn the Canadian-Armenian businessman attached importance to the continuation of the work with the ministry and the readiness for cooperation.

