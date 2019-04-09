Tax authorities launch inspections at Tsarukyan’s shopping center

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. The State Revenue Committee has launched tax inspections at Arinj Mall, a trading center owned by MP Gagik Tsarukyan, the leader of the opposition Prosperous Armenia faction of the Armenian parliament.

“Tax authorities are carrying out inspections for already several hours,” Tsarukyan’s spokesperson and fellow MP Iveta Tonoyan told ARMENPRESS.

“They’ve received some kind of a report, which however is false. The report is about the rental fee of the space under the contract, which is envisaged as 800 drams per one square meter, they have some kind of information alleging that more money is charged factually. But I am officially announcing that this information is false,” Tonoyan said.

Tonoyan added that for three years the spaces were provided to tradesmen for free, and only recently were rental contracts signed.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan