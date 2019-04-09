President of Artsakh holds enlarged consultation with healthcare sector representatives

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on April 9 convened an enlarged consultation with the participation of the republic's healthcare sphere representatives in the Republican Medical Center of capital Stepanakert, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Various issues related to the development of the field were on the discussion agenda.

The President underscored that the healthcare sphere had been and would remain among the fields of vital importance for Artsakh, and the state would do everything possible for its overall development.

Minister of state Grigory Martirosyan, healthcare minister Arayik Baghryan and other officials attended the consultation.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan