Pashinyan tasks to take actions to move auto customs house from Yerevan to Gyumri

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan tasked to take actions to move the auto customs house from Yerevan to Gyumri.

“Based on the results of my tour in the structures of the State Revenue Committee, I tasked SRC Chairman Davit Ananyan to take actions to move the auto customs house from Yerevan to Gyumri”, the PM said on Facebook.

Earlier today PM Pashinyan visited the Noragavit customs house to get acquainted with its operation and conditions.

