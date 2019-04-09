Passenger flow increases 7% in Armenia’s airports in March 2019

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. In March of the current year the two airports of the Republic of Armenia served 199 855 people in total, thus exceeding the indicator of the same month of 2018 by 7%, "Armenia" International Airports" CJSC told Armenpress.

As compared to March 2018, a 7.6% increase in passenger flow was observed at “Zvartnots” International Airport of Yerevan in the 3rd month of 2019. In March 2019 Zvartnots served 188 946 passengers against 175 605 of the past March.

As for Shirak Airport of Gyumri, this March it served 10 909 passengers, while this indicator was 11 138 in March 2018. Thus there has been a decrease of 2.1%.

Since the beginning of the year passenger flow at the two airports of Armenia has been 578 575 people, which exceeds the indicator of the same period of the previous year by 10.2%.

In January-March 2019, at Zvartnots and Shirak airports there has also been recorded an increase of 8.3% in the number of takeoff-landings, as compared to the same period of the previous year.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan