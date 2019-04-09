Defense minister Tonoyan holds meeting with French Ambassador

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Defense minister Davit Tonoyan on April 8 received French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte, the ministry told Armenpress.

Introducing the results of his recent visit to New York aimed at taking part in the UN peacekeeping conference, the Armenian defense minister discussed with the French Ambassador issues relating to expanding the participation of Armenian subdivisions in the UN peacekeeping missions.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan