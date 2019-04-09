Armenian defense minister receives UN Resident Coordinator

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Defense minister Davit Tonoyan on April 8 received UN Resident Coordinator for Armenia Shombi Sharp, the ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the Armenian minister introduced details over the results of his recent visit to New York aimed at participating in the UN peacekeeping conference, drawing the attention on the possible coordination of works between the Armenian humanitarian mission in Syria and the UN structures providing humanitarian aid.

