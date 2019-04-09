Commissioner for Human Rights should be able to travel any part of CoE: Dunja Mijatović responds to Armenian MP’s question

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. The work of the Council of Europe’s Commissioner for Human Rights should not be politicized. The CoE Human Rights Commissioner should always be able to travel any part of the Council of Europe, CoE Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatović said in PACE in response to the question of Head of Armenian parliamentary delegation to PACE, chair of the parliamentary standing on foreign affairs Ruben Rubinyan.

“Mrs. Commissioner, what do you think the Council of Europe can do to protect the rights of people living in conflict zones? This question has been on the table for many years with no tangible results. Do you think it can help the process?”, Ruben Rubinyan asked.

In response Dunja Mijatović said people living in conflict zones or the so-called Gray zones do need to be also seen as a part of this organization.

“My view and this is very clear: Commissioner for Human Rights should always be able to travel in any part of the Council of Europe. And the reality is different, this is not the case. But nevertheless I am trying, I am engaging, I am pushing for access in all those zones in order to do my human rights work. What also needs to be stressed is that the work of Commissioner should not be politicized. The role of the Commissioner is not to recognize territories or to engage in the political dialogue in order to solve the conflict. But to reach out the people who are also part of our Council of Europe family. I am sure they all feel neglected and they all feel that nobody cares about them. How to do this? This is something I said in my introductory remarks. I can’t do it on my own, I need your help, I need help of the governments in order to be able to reach out these areas as well”, Dunja Mijatović said.