State Oversight Service director subpoenaed to court as witness in 2016 case

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. State Oversight Service Director Davit Sanasaryan has been summoned to court for questioning regarding the case of Andrias Ghukasyan, Chairman of the Armenian Constructive Party.

Sanasaryan has been subpoenaed as a witness.

Ghukasyan is accused in supporting the Sasna Tsrer armed group during the 2016 Yerevan hostage crisis. The same accusations were also brought against Sanasaryan in the past, as well as Heritage party chairman Armen Martirosyan and several other politicians, however the charges were dropped agasint all but Ghukasyan.

Sanasaryan served as Yerevan City Councillor in 2016.

