US Ambassador to Armenia introduces activity priorities

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. The US Embassy in Armenia has released a video introducing Ambassador Lynne Tracy’s activity priorities in Armenia, reports Armenpress.

The US Ambassador expressed confidence that good times are expected in Armenia. “A lot has changed here since April 2018. Our countries are united with common democratic values. During my tenure I am ready to support Armenia’s agenda of democratic reforms”, she said.

According to the Ambassador, all conditions exist in Armenia for agriculture development thanks to the country’s favorable geographical position. “I am familiar with the field because my family is engaged in agriculture in Ohio. I know how it’s important to assist farms and I am happy to see that the exchange of agricultural experience with Armenia has been under the spotlight of the US government during the 25 years of partnership”, Lynne Tracy said.

The US Ambassador says bright future is expected to Armenia’s IT industry. Many young Armenians, by using their creative talent in this field, contribute to Armenia’s being competitive in the IT global market. “I will continue directing the Embassy’s efforts to the development of business and commercial ties with Armenia in IT sector”, she said.

Ambassador Tracy adds that the country’s security is the most important factor for each state. “We have firm relations with Armenia also on this matter, the vivid evidence of which is the partnership program with the US state of Kansas. I highly value Armenia’s engagement in peacekeeping missions in Afghanistan and Kosovo and the cooperation with the NATO and the UN. In the current world we should make all efforts for ensuring peace and settling the conflicts”, she said.

Mrs. Tracy also highlighted the cultural ties, expressing pride that they are assisting the preservation of Armenia’s centuries-old cultural heritage through the Embassy’s foundation for the preservation of cultural values.

The US Ambassador also shared her impressions over the Opera house, stating that she was very excited to see that historic building. “I first heard the world-renowned Sabre Dance when I was a school child, but today I understood that it is still one of my favorite works”.

At the end of the video the Ambassador also says some words in Armenian.

She added that she got a warm reception in Armenia and is looking forward to further expand the partnership.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan