PM hasn’t decided yet how to celebrate Citizen’s Day

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says he hasn’t decided yet how he is going to celebrate the Citizen’s Day scheduled on the last Saturday of April.

The PM said everyone must decide to celebrate that day or not.

“Let the people decide whether they are citizens or not. If they are citizens, that is their day, if not, that cannot be their day”, he told reporters.

On April 9 the Parliament adopted the bill on making amendment in the Law on Holidays and Remembrance Days. According to the bill, last Saturday of April will be celebrated as the Day of Citizen of the Republic of Armenia. In case when May 1 coincides with Saturday, the Citizen’s Day will be celebrated on the last Sunday of April.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan