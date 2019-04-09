PM Pashinyan views customs clearance process, calls for heightened time efficiency

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today visited the Araratyan Auto Customs Department in Yerevan to review the operations.

The PM saw a motorist who was in process of clearing his vehicle from customs, and joined him.

The customs clearance process took only 20 minutes with the participation of the prime minister.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Pashinyan said they’ve agreed with the customs agents to make the operations more efficient.

“We agreed that the vehicle must clear customs in 20 minutes”, Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan