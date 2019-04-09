Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 April

PM appoints new deputy minister of territorial administration and development


YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a decision according to which Lilia Shushanyan has been appointed deputy minister of territorial administration and development.

The PM’s respective decision is posted on e-gov.am.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




