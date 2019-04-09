PM appoints new deputy minister of territorial administration and development
YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a decision according to which Lilia Shushanyan has been appointed deputy minister of territorial administration and development.
The PM’s respective decision is posted on e-gov.am.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
