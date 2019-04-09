Last Saturday of April to be celebrated as Citizen’s Day in Armenia: Parliament adopts the bill

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament adopted the bill on making amendment in the Law on Holidays and Remembrance Days, reports Armenpress.

According to the bill, last Saturday of April will be celebrated as the Day of Citizen of the Republic of Armenia. In case when May 1 coincides with Saturday, the Citizen’s Day will be celebrated on the last Sunday of April.

97 MPs voted in favor of the bill, 3 voted against and 6 abstained.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan