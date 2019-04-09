ICAO to supervise AI in civil aviation

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) will assume the functions of supervising, managing and introducing artificial intelligence technologies in the aviation industry, ICAO Council President Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu said in remarks at the Civil Aviation Conference in Singapore on April 9.

“The development of artificial intelligence creates new challenges for civil aviation. As a supervisory body, ICAO, which also defines common regulations, intends to supervise the introduction of such technologies in the industry,” he said. He said this is especially important in terms of numerous cyber threats against civil aviation.

