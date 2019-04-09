Armenian Immortal Regiment to hold march on May 9 in Yerevan

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Immortal Regiment Patriotic NGO will organize the Immortal Regiment March on May 9 in Yerevan jointly with the Ministry of Defense.

The march will begin at 13:00, May 9 from the Aram Khachaturian statue in Yerevan.

The event will honor the Great Patriotic War, the Artsakh Liberation War and the 2016 April War heroes.

War veterans, students, diplomats of CIS countries in Armenia and others will participate in the march, the organization said in a news release.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan