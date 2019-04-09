Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 April

Extraordinary session continues in Parliament – LIVE


YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary session convened by the government has kicked off in the Parliament of Armenia.

The MPs will debate and vote several bills discussed during the previous session.

The session agenda includes the voting of the package of bills on making change in the Law on Protection of Economic Competition and changes and amendments in the law on Public Services Regulatory Body.

