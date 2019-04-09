PM angered by ‘embarrassingly’ littered Noragavit customs house

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited today the Noragavit customs house to review its operations and activities, but was angered by the building’s poor condition.

Pashinyan was greeted by State Revenue Committee (SRC) President Davit Ananyan outside the building.

Upon touring the premises of the customs house, the prime minister labeled the littered area as an ‘embarrassment’.

“This is an embarrassingly dirty area, and this is an attitude towards the people, this is an inadmissible attitude. Reduce the awards and improve this place to a proper condition,” Pashinyan told Ananyan, referring to the highly publicized subject of salary bonuses that SRC staffers are receiving.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan