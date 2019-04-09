Japan extends North Korea sanctions
YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. The Japanese Government has made a decision on April 9 to extend the unilateral sanctions against North Korea by two years. The term of the initial sanctions was to end on April 13, Kyodo reported.
The move comes after failure to achieve progress in the capture of Japanese citizens by North Korean special services.
Tokyo also says it is unlikely that a full de-nuclearization and abolition of ballistic missiles will be achieved in North Korea.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
