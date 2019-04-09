Armenian wine, beer and juice to be exported to Denmark

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenian alcoholic drinks and juices will soon be exported to Denmark as part of a new initiative by Anna Karapetyan, Director of HEY JAJ IVS entrepreneurial company, the founder and co-chair of the Armenian-Danish Association.

“With my every visit to Armenia I saw new products,” she said. “Here we have drinks that amaze with their quality and taste,” Karapetyan told ARMENPRESS.

Karapetyan decided to present the production of Armenia in Denmark, where she is living more than 25 years.

The Danish market doesn’t have much Armenian products, most being very few types of alcoholic drinks.

Karapetyan says she has already reached preliminary agreements with Armenian companies and most probably the first batch will be exported to Denmark in May.

“Our agreement with the exports concerns paperwork because our entrepreneurial company is still new. But I think these issues will be solved shortly”, she said, adding that she has great expectations from the initiative.

According to her, exports might also include food products and cotton.

She said the Armenian Velvet Revolution of 2018 is inspiring and exciting to start a new initiative and to support in any way.

“The revolution that took place in Armenia shook the entire world”.

“An unprecedented revolution took place in the world, where not a single loss took place in the nation. Indeed, I can confidently say that this new situation caused confidence in many”, Karapetyan said, adding that two of her Danish friends have joined her initiative. Karapetyan first sought to export wine and juice, while her friends also proposed adding beer and mineral water.

“While certain politicians who cooperate with us expressed desire to join with another project – “Green Energy” – an idea of introducing wind power”, she said.

Interview by Anna Gziryan

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan