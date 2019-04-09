Armenian PM to deliver speech at PACE spring session

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to Strasbourg, the Council of Europe, on April 10-11, his Office told Armenpress.

On April 11 PM Pashinyan will participate in the spring plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) where he will deliver speech and will answer to the questions of the lawmakers.

The Armenian PM is also scheduled to meet with CoE Secretary General Thorbjørn Jagland, PACE President Liliane Maury-Pasquier and President of the CoE Venice Commission Gianni Buquicchio. Pashinyan and Thorbjørn Jagland will hold a joint press conference.

Thereafter, the Armenian PM, the CoE Secretary General and the PACE President will officially open the photo exhibition titled “The Velvet Revolution of Armenia” in the CoE headquarters – the Palace of Europe.

During the visit Pashinyan will also meet with the Armenian community representatives in Strasbourg.

