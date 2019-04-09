LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-04-19
LONDON, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 8 April:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1886.50, copper price stood at $6434.00, lead price stood at $1993.00, nickel price stood at $13200.00, tin price stood at $21150.00, zinc price stood at $2908.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price up by 3.13% to $33000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
