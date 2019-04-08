Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 April

“My step” faction holds behind-doors discussion attended by PM Pashinyan


YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. The behind-doors meeting of the “My step” parliamentary faction and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has kicked off at the parliament of Armenia. ARMENPRESS reports the meeting kicked off at 19:30.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




