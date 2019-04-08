Armenia and Commonwealth of Dominica establish diplomatic ties

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. Permanent representatives of Armenia and Commonwealth of Dominica to the UN Mher Margaryan and Loreen Ruth Bannis-Roberts on April 5 signed a Protocol on establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries, Armenia’s foreign ministry told Armenpress.

During their meeting the sides expressed confidence that the establishment of diplomatic ties will contribute to promoting the partnership of the two states within the UN and expanding the cooperation in other international structures.

