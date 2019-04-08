Number of registered employees increased by 9.9% in Armenia in one year

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. In January 2019 the number of registered employees increased by 9.9% in Armenia compared to January 2018, the government said on Facebook.

“In January 2019, compared to January 2018, the number of registered employees increased by 9.9%. In particular, the number of employees in private sector increased by 15.8%”, the statement said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan