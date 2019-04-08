Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 April

Number of registered employees increased by 9.9% in Armenia in one year


YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. In January 2019 the number of registered employees increased by 9.9% in Armenia compared to January 2018, the government said on Facebook.

“In January 2019, compared to January 2018, the number of registered employees increased by 9.9%. In particular, the number of employees in private sector increased by 15.8%”, the statement said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration