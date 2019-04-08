Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-04-19

YEREVAN, 8 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 8 April, USD exchange rate down by 0.10 drams to 487.32 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.42 drams to 547.70 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.45 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.30 drams to 636.29 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 78.92 drams to 20187.05 drams. Silver price up by 1.67 drams to 238.07 drams. Platinum price up by 326.18 drams to 14147.93 drams.