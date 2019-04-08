Armenian Ambassador meets with Kuwait’s head of National Security Bureau
YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to Kuwait Sarmen Baghdasaryan on April 7 met with chairman of the National Security Bureau Sheikh Thamer Al-Sabah, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.
During the meeting the two officials emphasized the mutual readiness to boost the bilateral relations, as well as agreed to take actions to develop possible formats for bilateral cooperation.
The sides also exchanged views on regional issues of mutual interest.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
