Former police official reportedly involved in brawl


YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS.  Police have received a call on a brawl allegedly involving Major General Levon Yeranosyan, a former high-ranking police official currently facing misconduct charges.

According to the report, the former police general, his son and son-in-law were involved in a fight in Yerevan’s Komitas Avenue.

“The call was received at 22:00, April 7 and it is currently being validated”, police said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




