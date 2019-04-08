SPAYKA demonstration concludes with applauds

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. SPAYKA employees protesting outside the governmental headquarters have stopped the demonstration.

The employees of the major freight and exporting company were protesting against the arrest of their founding-director Davit Ghazaryan who is suspected in major tax evasion. A court ordered Ghazaryan to be placed in pre-trial detention earlier today.

After a governmental official approached the demonstrators to listen to their complaints, SPAYKA official Karen Baghdasaryan, who led the protests, called on the crowd to applaud for Davit Ghazaryan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, whom they wanted to meet with.

The demonstrators ended the protest and left the area, but said they will continue the rallies.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan