Belgian lower house speaker vows to contribute to speedy ratification of Armenia-EU CEPA

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting on April 8 with Belgium’s House of Representatives (lower house of parliament) President Siegfried Bracke within the framework of the 140th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the parliament’s press service said in a news release.

During the meeting the sides discussed the political changes that took place in Armenia.

Speaker Mirzoyan briefed Bracke on the post-revolution developments in Armenia that are aimed at strengthening democracy, protecting human rights and guaranteeing the rule of law.

The sides also addressed the planned transitional justice agenda in Armenia.

Bracke, welcoming the democratic changes of Armenia, expressed the support of Belgian lawmakers.

The sides also agreed to organize exchange of experience programs for the staffs for strengthening institutional ties.

Mirzoyan attached great importance to the ratification of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) by the Belgian parliament.

Siegfried Bracke expressed readiness to contribute to the speedy ratification of the document.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan