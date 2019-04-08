Opposition to summon PM for closed discussion

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. The opposition Prosperous Armenia faction of the Armenian Parliament will summon Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to parliament for a closed discussion to get details from his recent meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Prosperous Armenia leader MP Gagik Tsarukyan told reporters when asked to give an assessment of the meeting.

He said they don’t have clarity over the issue.

“We saw they made different statements, our prime minister separately, and the Azerbaijani side separately. That’s why we’ve organized a summoning. There’ll be a closed meeting with the prime minister in parliament, we will also summon our lawmaker friends from Artsakh,” he said.

Pashinyan and Aliyev met most recently on March 29 in Austria under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to discuss the NK conflict settlement process.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan